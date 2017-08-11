‘Nawaz has chosen confrontation’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has expressed sorrow that former disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif has chosen the path of political confrontation against institutions because he has no hope of exoneration from NAB in corruption references.

Baloch was addressing a meeting of the heads of central departments JI at Mansoora on Thursday in connection with the ongoing campaign against corruption to make the country corruption free.

He said Nawaz Sharif had taken the GT Road route only to upset the democratic setup after his disqualification by the Supreme Court. He said public meetings and rallies were the democratic right of citizens. However, Nawaz Sharif and his family members were facing corruption references in NAB and accountability courts after disqualification by the apex court. What could happen after their conviction in the accountability process the writing was on the wall?

Liaqat Baloch reiterated that the accountability process should not be confined to the ruling party and should continue across the board against all sections of society till the next elections.