LAHORE: The residents of Bhatti Gate in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority on Thursday arranged a "Rangeela Rickshaw rally" inside the Walled City as part of Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations.

Officials said the rally started from Bhatti Gate with 15 Rangeela Rickshaws and moved around the Circular Road and Minar-e-Pakistan. Almost hundred residents participated in the Rangeela Rickshaw rally. Each Rangeela Rickshaw had the Pakistan’s flag on it. The residents of Bhatti Gate began the celebrations of independence in a unique style.

Nasir, a local, said, "We are expressing our patriotism through such activities inside the Walled City. This place has always been a hub of peace and tranquility and the same we are showing now to the world that we all are united under one flag and we love our country."

Amjad Nizami, another local, said, "We have all age groups here in this rally with us. We want to tell the world that we are a brave nation and we can do anything for our country." He added that such activities were important to inculcate nationalism in the youth.

These are small things which can make a big difference in the country, he said. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said he was happy that the residents of Bhatti Gate had started the celebrations in a unique way. Walled City has always been famous because of its enthusiastic residents."During the month of Independence, we are coming across many such unique activities", he concluded.