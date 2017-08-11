LHC orders cancellation of BA 3rd div students’ admission to LLB

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court Thursday cancelled admission of LLB students who had secured 3rd division in bachelor, ruling that such admission was done in a blatant violation of Punjab University’s rules.

The bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah issued this order while dismissing petitions filed by dozens of students who got 3rd division but were studying in private law colleges. The court also ordered the colleges to cancel the registration and refund full fee to the students who got admissions in violation of the university’s rules.

The petitioners’ counsel had argued that to get education was a fundamental right of every citizen guaranteed by the Constitution. They said the rules of the university against 3rd division students were discriminatory in nature and violation of their basic rights. They said the rules of the university were vague.

Opposing the petitions, PU legal adviser Malik Awais Khalid argued that the rules of the university could not be altered. He said the courts also could not decide a case against the rules of the university.

Senior lawyer Anwar Kamal, chairman of a court formed law colleges’ commission, requested the bench to consider the case of the petitioners (students) on humanitarian grounds. He said the private law colleges could be directed to bring the students up to the mark by holding semesters for them.

The bench turned down the commission’s suggestion and observed that admissions made in violation of rules. “Who asked the colleges to make admissions against the rules,” the chief justice added.

The court dismissed the petitions and ordered the colleges to refund whole collected fee to the students and cancel their admissions.

Petition disposed of: The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of as withdrawn a petition seeking permission for All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), political party of former president Pervez Musharraf, to hold a public gathering in Faisalabad.

During the proceedings, Advocate Ishtiaq Ch, the counsel of APML, told the court that he wanted to withdraw his petition because the party had already been allowed to hold a public gathering in Faisalabad. At this, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah disposed of the petition.