Harmony stressed

Lahore: A social movement working across the country for the promotion of pluralism and interfaith harmony to counter the prevailing culture of intolerance, extremism and violence in connection with National Minority Day has demanded the attention of the federal government, provincial governments and all other stakeholders towards the challenges to the rights and freedoms of Pakistanis belonging to minorities. In a statement, it expressed concern over the dangerous trends of religious discrimination and violence against minorities.
