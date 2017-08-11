Fri August 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

August 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Harmony stressed

Harmony stressed

Lahore: A social movement working across the country for the promotion of pluralism and interfaith harmony to counter the prevailing culture of intolerance, extremism and violence in connection with National Minority Day has demanded the attention of the federal government, provincial governments and all other stakeholders towards the challenges to the rights and freedoms of Pakistanis belonging to minorities. In a statement, it expressed concern over the dangerous trends of religious discrimination and violence against minorities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement