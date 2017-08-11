Punjab officers reshuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers, and cancellation of transfer orders of others on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Revenue, Abdul Shakoor has been transferred and made Officer on Special Duty (OSD), ADCG, Multan, Shafqat Riaz posted as ADCR, DG Khan. Meanwhile, Anam Sajida Malik AC, under training, Lahore, has been posted as AC Sargodha, Private Secretary to Minister Maqsood Ahmad as private secretary to food minister, OSD Muntzar Ali Akhtar Saif as section officer (SO), Literacy Department, OSD Rana Ziaullah as SO Cooperatives and Saba Sehar as SO, P&D.

Meanwhile, the government canceled transfer orders of four officers; ADCR Mianwali Ghulam Mustafa as ADCG, Mianwali, Assistant Commissioner Jand Mansoor Ahmad as ADC, Revenue, Mianwali, AC Sargodha Muhammad Saeed as ADC, Revenue, Khushab and AC Sadr Faisalabad Mehr Muhammad Nawaz as ADC, Revenue, Muzaffarghar.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will send a delegation of students and faculty members to participate in Karwan-e-Yaqjehti scheduled be held in Quetta. According to a press release, Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan and Pakistan Army, is organising the event. The students from all across Pakistan are travelling to Quetta to participate in it to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day with an aim to promote national integration among Pakistani youth all across the country.

UVAS meeting: The 50the syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) was held on Thursday.

According to a press release, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer chaired the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken.

Earlier, the VC briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, short term trainings of Livestock Department staff and ostrich farmers of Punjab. During the meeting the participants were served with sandwiches, mint slush and fruit salad prepared by the UVAS students.