Fri August 11, 2017
Lahore

August 11, 2017

Sale of national flag in different colours banned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday banned sale of national flag in different colours other than dark green and directed police to take action against the violators of the law.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah issued the order on the petition of a woman lawyer Shakeela Rana. 

The CJ observing that disrespect of the national flag was not acceptable and ordered the federal government to ensure respect and honour of the national flag. The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought reply.

The petitioner submitted that as 14th August is approaching fast, the shopkeepers are selling national flags of different colours besides green colour flag.

She said green-colour flag is the national flag under the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, sale of national flag in any other colour would be the violation of the Constitution.  Sale and printing of national flag in any other colour rather than green was unlawful, she said. She prayed the court to ban sale of national flag in other colours.

