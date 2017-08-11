26,000 bottles of spurious drinks destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed over 26,000 bottles of spurious soft drinks, which were confiscated from a factory at Karol Pind here on Thursday.

Officials said the operation was carried out by a special team constituted by Punjab Food Authority DG Noorul Amin Mengal. They said that during the raid, the team confiscated over 26,000 bottles of spurious soft drinks and energy drinks labelled as different international and local brands.

The PFA team also dismantled the machinery in the factory and shifted it to the godown of PFA. The officials said a criminal case had been registered against the owner of the factory. Punjab Food Authority teams also checked many other food outlets and issued warning notices.

illegal structures: Staff of Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished four illegal structures and sealed other three during its ongoing operation against unlawful construction in different housing schemes and controlled area on Thursday.

Officials said two illegally constructed rooms in a marble factory in controlled area Defence Road and three rooms in another marble and tiles factory opposite to Lahore Avenue were demolished. They said shutters of a service station opposite to Gaffar Chowk in Iqbal Avenue-I Phase-II were also knocked down.

The officials said that constructions on plots No. 51, 52 and 53 in B block of Mohlanwal Housing Scheme, on plot No. 6-E and 615-A of Jubilee Town and 62-E/1 in Wapda Town, Phase-I were sealed on account of illegal commercial activity.

Khanki Barrage: Punjab Minister for Irrigation Amanat Ullah Khan Shadikhel has said construction of modern and state of the art New Khanki Barrage on River Chenab has been completed near Wazirabad at a cost of Rs 23,442 million.

Punjab Irrigation Department has completed this mega project with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank in a time span of four years. Water flow capacity of the barrage has increased from 7 lakh to 11 lakh cusec due to the new project. The new Khanki Barrage has been constructed at a distance of 1-km away from old Khanki Barrage which had gone dilapidated and outdated since long, the minister said in a meeting on Thursday.

He told the meeting that the newly-constructed barrage would go a long way to irrigate 30 lakh acres of agriculture land of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts.

The Lower Punjab Canal would also supply sufficient water to 2,925 miners and distributaries as a part of this project. The minister said one of the salient features of this project is the establishment of Basic Health Unit, Government Girls Primary School and a recreational park in the adjacent area of this Barrage.

Amanat Ullah Khan said Punjab Irrigation Department is swiftly working on repair and rehabilitation projects at all the old barrages. The department already completed Taunsa, Balloki and Jinah Barrage projects whereas work is in progress at Sulemanki and Tarimu Barrages.

The gates of all these barrages have been connected with automatic computerised system. These projects would be very help full to establish Punjab irrigation system on modern lines to start a new era of agricultural growth in Punjab.

Convention: A convention to mark National Minorities’ Day was held here on Thursday. A large number of civil society organisations, including the political parties participated. Recalling the aspiration of multi-religious coexistence reflected in the national flag and the promises in Lahore Resolution of 1940 that spells out the need for “adequate, effective and mandatory safeguards for protection of rights and interest of minorities”, the speakers emphasised the inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream in all tiers of governance and decision making.