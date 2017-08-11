Call to change development policies

LAHORE: We need to improve our social sector—health and education for better development in the country. Three Ds of economics; Development, Defence and Debt services must be set in the right order, said Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar.

He said this while addressing a seminar “Pakistan at 70: Challenges and Opportunities” held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations at PU’s Pakistan Study Centre (PSC).

Professor Emeritus Department of Political Science Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, Former Dean University of Sargodha Prof Dr Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Acting Director PSC Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, senior faculty members and students were present.

Prof Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar threw light on the economic development of Pakistan in last 70 years. He said comparison of Pakistan’s economic situation of 1947 and 2017 shows a big difference as service and industrial sector was growing. Our social sector was being affected by lower spending on development sector, he said.

We need to set our priorities, made our industrial policies and define our pioneer industries. We should need to change our development policies that would be equitable and would bring prosperity and nationalism in country, the VC said. He proposed a development model for development which would provide equal opportunities to all which would result in enhancement of solidarity, prosperity and nationalism in the country. “CPEC is a game changer which is bringing great potential for investment in the country. We have to create stability and conducive environment for economic vibrancy in the country”, he added.

Prof Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi said: We as a nation has to focus on three aspects. First one is we need to pay tribute to people who have sac rificed a lot for establishment of Pakistan. Secondly we need to examine the achievements of Pakistan in last 70 years. Despite the roller coaster of democracy and change in government, Pakistan has made a substantial achievement in fields of industry and defense. We need to recognize the deficiencies, difficulties and failures of Pakistan.”

He said as quality of democracy was poor, governance issues and socio-economic injustices were major problems of Pakistan. Institutions must be strengthened for service delivery to the people. Democracy is meant to serve the people, he added. Dr Rashid Ahmed Khan focused on “Future of Pakistani Democracy”. He said Pakistan was achieved through democratic struggle. Democracy is therefore in the blood of Pakistan. But the people of Pakistan had to wage a very arduous struggle for securing democracy in the country. This struggle has been a story of intense tussle for power between the democratic and authoritarian forces. Democracy in Pakistan was one of the most important concerns of Pakistani people. Democracy in Pakistan has strengthened over 70 years because of many factors. But in Pakistan democracy still faced challenges which were regional disparity, regionalization of Pakistani politics, rural-urban disparity, flaws of governance (transparency, rule of law and participation is absent) and the rise of extremism and terrorism, he said.

Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi said in history of nations 70 years stood for nothing and added centuries were needed for states to reach the bamboo height in the formation phase.

Where we should celebrate the seventh year of Pakistan, we need to look at our national journey for seventy years. Those nations who won independence after us are in the category of developed nations just due to their hard work and sincere leadership, he added.

He also said: “We should not allow internal and external problems to become a hurdle in development of Pakistan. The need of time is to work hard rather than to feel sorry over problems.”

In the end PU VC cut a cake to begin the celebrations of the 70th Independence Day. Separately, he also planted a tree in connection with a tree plantation campaign in the university.