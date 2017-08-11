Fri August 11, 2017
Karachi

August 11, 2017

CITY PULSE: We Ate the Birds

Koel gallery is hosting a group show titled “We Ate the Birds” featuring works by Adeela Suleman, Arsalan Farooqi, Asma Mundrawala, Huma Mulji, Jamil Dehlavi, Mariam Saeedullah, Moeen Faruqi, Muhammad Abdul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Noreen Ali, Omer Wasim, Rabia S Akhtar, Saba Khan, Seema Nusrat, Sohail Zuberi, Suleman Aqeel, Veera Rustomji, Zahra Malkani and Shahana Rajani.

Curatedby Seher Naveed, the exhibition continues till Monday, Aug 21.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

