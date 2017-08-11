CITY PULSE: The Past as Present

Print Story
“The Past as Present”, a show curated by Aziz Sohail on the 70th Anniversary of Pakistan, featuring the works of Ghulam Muhammad, Veera Rustumjee, Moonis Ahmed and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto opens at the Gandhara-art Space on Thursday, August 17. The show continues until Saturday, Sep 16 from 5pm to 8pm.
Call 021-35821462 for more information.
