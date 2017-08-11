NAB’s comments sought on bail plea by ex-FCS official

The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on a bail petition filed by a former vice chairman of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS).

The NAB has filed a reference against the petitioner, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, accusing him of having amassed assets and property through illegal means during his tenure on a senior post of the FCS.

Siddiqui has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs47.6 million that were, according to the NAB, beyond his legal sources of income. The anti-graft agency maintains that Siddiqui had transferred the money to the personal bank accounts of his mother and wife as well. The petitioner’s counsel, however, has submitted that his client had been falsely implicated in the reference. He also contended that the case did not fall within the ambit of the NAB.

Siddiqui’s lawyer requested the court to grant bail to his client and set aside the order regarding freezing of his accounts and those of his family members. The court, after hearing the petitioner’s counsel, issued an intimation notice to the federal anti-corruption agency and called for the authority to submit comments in the case at the next hearing on August 29.