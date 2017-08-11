Fri August 11, 2017
Karachi

August 11, 2017

Security guard shot dead in North Nazimabad

A 25-year-old security guard was shot dead on Thursday outside the bungalow he was posted at in Block-H of North Nazimabad, apparently over a personal enmity.

SHO Hyderi police station, Raja Zulfiqar Haider, said residents of bungalow no. C-56 called the police after the firing incident. Identified as Ali Bux, the SHO said the police found the man dead when they reached the bungalow.

SHO Haider stated the murder seemed to be motivated by a personal dispute since the guard’s cell phone and cash were not taken by the attackers. A case has been registered on his employer’s complaint and investigation has begun, the police further informed.

 

Cop heart attack 

A policeman deputed at the police station of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) died of a cardiac arrest near the NMI Hospital on MA Jinnah Road.

SHO Preedy police station, Akram Khokhar, said Head Constable Muhammad Siddique, 54, suddenly fell unconscious. He was taken to the Civil Hospital by passersby where he was confirmed dead.

The SHO said that the medico-legal examiner at the CHK confirmed that Siddique died of a cardiac arrest. His body was later handed over his body to the family.

