IO told to record statements of men released by LEAs

At the hearing of a case regarding the alleged detention of a software engineer by law enforcement agencies, the Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the case investigation officer to record statements of seven men – all sons of retired Pakistan Air Force officers – who were earlier released after a brief detention by LEAs, and then submit a progress report by September 7 in this regard.

The directives came on a petition filed by Squadron Leader (retd) Sohaib Kamil against the alleged detention of his son, Anwar Kamil, a software engineer employed by a private firm, by law enforcement personnel.

The retired air force official submitted in the petition that his son left his home in Malir Cantonment on August 12, 2015, and was heading to his office in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. However, Anwar never reached his workplace.

The father submitted that he later came to know that the sons of seven other retired air force officers had been taken into custody by the Sindh Rangers from the Air Force Officers Housing Society, Malir Cantonment. He said the information led him to believe that his son, Anwar, could also be in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

Sqn Ldr (Retd) Kamil submitted that all of the seven detained men were released after a brief internment but his son’s whereabouts still remain unknown. He told the court that he had written a number of letters to multiple authorities including, but not limited to, the president of Pakistan, the chief of air staff and the Sindh Rangers director general, imploring their help in locating his missing son.

The investigation officer submitted that a PAF official, Squadron Leader (Retd) Shafiqur Rehman, had informed him that all seven men were taken into custody separately by the Sindh Rangers for investigation purposes and were later released.

But their statements could not be recorded as permission was yet to be obtained from the authorities concerned, he added. The focal person for the Pakistan Air Force submitted that a letter had been sent to the Southern Air Command regional legal officer with reference to the investigation officer so that the seven men’s statements could be recorded. The court directed the IO to submit a comprehensive report by September 7 after recording statement of the seven persons who were released after a brief detention. The court also ordered use of modern devises for recovery of the missing person.