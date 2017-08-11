ATC orders release of two Karachi airport attack accused

The judge of the anti-terrorism court hearing the Karachi Airport attack case on Thursday issued the release order of two accused, Sarmad Siddiqui and Nadeem alias Burger.

The court had granted bail to the two men at the previous hearing against a sum of Rs1 million each. The order for their release was issued at yesterday's hearing and it stipulates that the accused should not be freed from prison if they were wanted in other cases.

Earlier on March 31, three accused – Sarmad Siddiqui, Nadeem alias Burger and Asif Zaheer – were awarded bail against a sum of Rs10,00,000 each in the same case. The court was prayed by their counsels to let the accused out of jail as the prosecution had failed to prove charges against them despite being afforded ample time.

The legal representatives of the three men contended that the investigations conducted till now had proven to be weak as no sound proofs had been presented against any of the three accused.

After considering the arguments presented by the defence lawyers, the judge of the ATC decided to grant their request for bail and ordered their immediate release if they were not wanted in any other cases.

Apart from these three men, another accused – Rashid Siddiqui – is also facing charges in the Karachi Airport attack case. The men are accused of facilitating the terrorists who carried out an attack on the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, in June 2014. The attack had been claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and six security personnel were martyred before the 10 attackers were shot dead.

Nehal Hashmi case

An ATC put off the hearing of a terror case against former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Nehal Hashmi who allegedly threatened judiciary and other institutions in a speech.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that the administrative judge concerned had granted him one more week to submit the charge sheet against the accused.

Hashmi requested the court to start the proceedings after submission of the charge sheet. The court accepted their request and put off the hearing until August 24.

Hashmi is accused of committing a terrorist activity by threatening the judiciary and public servants in a speech delivered on May 28 in the context of the Panama Papers case. The case was initially sent to a sessions court but later the investigation officer inserted provisions dealing with the anti-terrorism act and the case was then transferred to an ATC that has granted interim bail to Hashmi in the sum of Rs200,000.