UK mission’s Independence Day treat for Edhi Centre children

Over a hundred children from the Edhi Centre were entertained to the celebration of Pakistan’s 70th birthday at the British Deputy High Commission on Thursday afternoon.

Dressed in green and white, the children were just overwhelmed by the festivities and participated with full-throated shouts and slogans. They were waving flags of both Pakistan and the United Kingdom to the rhythm of national songs. Seeing them, one could never even remotely imagine their massive tragedy...they were all orphans!

To add to the fun, with a heavily overcast sky, the weather was ideal. Unmindful of the light drizzle, the children continued with their merry-making. Some of them seemed to be just a little above the tiny tot stage.

Mantahaa Studio CEO, Mantahaa Tareen, motivated the children to hop and jump to the beat of the music. She enlightened the children, who were really engrossed in the activity, on the advantages of daily exercise and healthy living.

Acting UK Deputy-High Commissioner, Steve Crossman, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Standard Chartered Bank to host the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Seeing these children here today enjoying themselves and celebrating the day reminds us of the close ties between Pakistan and the UK,” he observed.

“This is a particularly important year as we celebrate 70 years of Pakistan’s existence and the ties between the two countries. While we recall our shared history, the emphasis today is on looking forward to a bright future and how we can cooperate to that end.” He wished Pakistan a very happy 70th birthday.

Standard Chartered Bank CEO Shazad Dada said, “We are delighted to partner with the British High Commission for the fourth successive year. We launched the Goal programme in April 2016 with the aim of addressing issues effecting adolescent girls in Pakistan through sport-based leadership. Today, by implementing some of these activities through the programme, I am sure these girls will be able to contribute more positively to society.”

At the end of the programme, some of the children expressed a desire to make speeches. It was really delightful to see a girl from the Centre, Tabassum, not more than 14, deliver a speech about the day in English.

Her English was simply impeccable. She spoke for about five minutes and not even once did she fumble, not once did she commit a grammatical error and exuded real confidence as she delivered her speech.

She thanked her foster family, Maulana Abdus Sattar Edhi (late), Bilqis Edhi, their children who Tabassum referred to as her brother and sister, Faisal and Kubra Edhi, for their loving care and kindness and putting all of them on the path to progress.

The girl’s performance was a testimony to the high level of education being ensured at the centre and the dedication of the teaching staff was in accordance with the late Edhi’s unfailing commitment to social progress. Alex Benson from the Standard Chartered Bank’s global team, stressed the vital importance of health and education. “You need to believe in yourself”, he said.