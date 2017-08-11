Dr Ruth Pfau’s demise saddens one and all

As news of German-Pakistani physician Dr Ruth Pfau’s death at the age of 87 broke on Thursday, people from all walks of life expressed sadness.

The Consulate General of Germany in Karachi issued a statement on behalf of its entire team to express their sorrow on the demise of the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre’s (MALC) founder. The statement said that as patrons of the MALC they had had the honour of cooperating with Dr Ruth on many joint projects and in various board meetings.

“She always inspired us with her medical expertise, with her dedication to the patients and with her warm-hearted sense of humour.” Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar also expressed grief on Dr Ruth’s demise. A statement issued on his behalf said Ruth had set a bright example of serving humanity.

He said the vacuum created by her death would take a long time to fill. “She had devoted the last 50 years of her life for fighting leprosy across Pakistan.” In 1996 the World Health Organisation had declared that Pakistan had controlled leprosy, making it one of the first countries in Asia to achieve the goal, he added. “She will forever remain in the hearts of Pakistanis.”

In his condolence message, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to Dr Ruth for her life-long battle against leprosy since 1960. Expressing sorrow, he said the entire Pakistani nation was grateful to Ruth for dedicating her life to the people of the country. “She will be remembered by every Pakistani, and our entire nation is indebted to her.”