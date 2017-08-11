Afghan spy held with maps of targets: police

The Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an Afghan intelligence agent who was planning attacks in the city.

The arrest was announced by SSP East Irfan Baloch at a press conference. He told the newsmen that the suspect, Gul Deen, was apprehended in an operation conducted by the Mehmoodabad police.

Baloch said the suspect had confessed during interrogation that he was working as a spy for Afghan intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS). “We have found strong evidence – including maps – regarding the suspect’s involvement in anti-state activities. On one of the maps, particular areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were highlighted, while the second was a map of the location of the Tableeghi Jamaat’s annual congregation in District West,” said the officer.

The SSP said the team recovered photographs of Gul Deen with other NDS staffers, while one Kalashnikov with 54 rounds and one pistol magazine with 31 rounds were also found in his possession.

Baloch also briefed the media on the Brigade police’s operation that led to the arrest of a target killer, Irfan Khan alias Waqar alias Chotu. The suspect was wanted by the Tipu Sultan police in the 2014 murder case of a man identified as Kaleemullah.

The officer said Irfan had helped the police arrest two more of his accomplices, including a woman. They were identified as Akbar Raza and Mehreen. Irfan had also reportedly confessed to carrying out multiple killings with his team in District West.

A pistol and a grenade were found on Irfan, while a pistol with four rounds was recovered from Akbar’s possession. The media was also told about the arrests of seven street criminals by the Ferozeabad police. The accused were identified as Waseem Ahmed son of Shamsuddin, Waqar Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Faizan son of Nooruddin, Tariq Sajjad son of Abdul Khaliq, Muhammad Nadeem son of Naseer Ahmed and Muhammad Khaliq son of Muhammad Inayat, and Basit son of Muhammad Ibraheem.

SSP Baloch said the suspects had confessed their involvement in street crime cases in Mobina Town, Gadap, Aziz Bhatti, Mehmoodabad, Baloch Colony and DHA. Seven TT pistols, 20 rounds and nine snatched mobiles were recovered from their possession.

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police also arrested four street criminals, the SSP added. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Shakeel son of Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Ilyas son of Muhammad Taqi, Muhammad Idrees son of Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Nabeel son of Kamaluddin.