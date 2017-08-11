NIP to develop SEZ in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday said National Industrial Parks (NIP) a development and a management company would develop the planned Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Islamabad.

"We require around 50 acres to develop SEZ in the federal capital for providing equal opportunity and facilities to foreign and local investors,” a BOI spokesman Shah Jahan told APP on Thursday.

He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures with foreign investors to learn international best practices in management and technology. He said SEZs would lead employment opportunities and development in the area.

The government has identified 46 economic zones throughout the country in different regions including seven approved zones, he said. Investors would be facilitated for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country, he added.

Three SEZs each would be established in Punjab and Sindh, and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jahan said. “Nine more Prioritised Special Economic Zones (PSEZs) would also be established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Northern Areas and Federally Administered Tribal Areas.”

BOI spokesman said nine prioritised industrial zone have been proposed for high-tech industry, meant to enhance exports and employment opportunities. He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished in contemporary corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.