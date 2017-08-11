‘Investors must cash in on corridor’

KARACHI: Naheed Memon, chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), on Thursday said that investment in modern/automated warehouses, supply/logistics, hotels/motels, and courier services along the 'modern trade corridor' could prove to be extremely lucrative.

“Investors can ponder over the aspects they can utilise to take benefits from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” said she while addressing the 7th Annual Sustainable Shipping, Logistic & Supply Chain Conference organised by The Professional Network at a local hotel.

“We will have to establish network of modern means of communication, latest automated warehouses, modern railway network as well as hotels and motels.” Terming the courier business as a goldmine, Ms Memon called upon the investors to come forward to make the most of this sector.

“Pakistan has the tenth largest middle-class in the world and small and medium-sized businesses could be the most successful in the country,” said the SBI chief. Brig Rashid Siddiqi, executive director Pakistan National Shipping and Mehmood Tareen, chief executive of The Professional Network, also spoke on the occasion.