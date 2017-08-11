Pak items showcased at MuslimFest

KARACHI: To celebrate Pakistan's 70th independence, the Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto set up a grand Pakistan pavilion at the annual MuslimFest 2017 on August 5 & 6, 2017 in Celebration Square, office of the Mayor of Mississauga, Bonnie Crombie, a statement said on Thursday.

A large number of Muslim countries participated in the two-day festival, it added. The pavilion showcased models of the landmarks of four provinces of Pakistan, including Badshahi Mosque, Mazar-e-Quaid, Ziarat Residency, Khyber Pass and K2, the statement said.

In addition, a tribal jirga was set up where elders of the community spoke about various aspects of the Pakistani society, economic and social development, including the role of minorities.

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan’s consul general in Toronto, said: “My appreciation to the Pakistani community in Toronto who volunteered to set up the pavilion, provide expertise and also to the large number of people who visited the exhibition; a true progressive image of Pakistan was conveyed comprehensively.”