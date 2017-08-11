US investors interested in Pak traditional furniture

LAHORE: US furniture industry investors and buyers have shown interest in Pakistani traditional furniture and suggested collaborating with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote business between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, PFC chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said promotion of Pak-US furniture trade was discussed during talks at a ceremony held in honour of PFC delegation visiting New York.

Expecting a high demand for handmade classy local furniture in New York markets, he maintained that there were plenty of opportunities to increase furniture export volume to the US due to an upward trend.

He said the demand for furniture and wooden products was on the rise in the US and European markets along with the domestic consumers.

“Only US furniture demand at the manufacturers' level has been forecasted to reach $59.0 billion in 2021,” he said, and added that the sector needs a large number of skilled workers to meet the rising demand.