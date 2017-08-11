Cotton firm

Karachi

Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,450/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,912/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,595/maund and Rs7,067/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. CCAC that met this week in Islamabad has set cotton target for the year at 12.6 million bales.

KCE recorded 17 transactions of around 15,000 bales at a price of Rs6,450 to Rs6,700/maund. Transactions were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Kotri, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Sinjhoro, Khadro, Moro, Burewala, Mian Channu, Haroonabad, Khanewal, Gojra, Sahiwal, Vehari and Chichawatni. New York cotton market recorded a decrease on all its futures. October futures dropped 0.09 cents/pound to 71.82 cents/pound and December futures decreased 0.02 cents to 71.11 cents/pound.