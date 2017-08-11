Gold higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru
Gold lingered near a two-month high hit earlier on Thursday, as rising tensions on the Korean peninsula continued to support safe-haven demand.
North Korea dismissed on Thursday warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense", and outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.
"(Safe-haven demand) has settled down to a certain extent, but the market
is still expecting more news to come," said Brian Lan, managing director at
gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
"North Korea doesn´t seem like they´re going to back down and the U.S. has also made a very strong stance this time." Geopolitical risk can boost demand for assets seen as safe-havens such as gold.
