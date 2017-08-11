Gold higher

Bengaluru

Gold lingered near a two-month high hit earlier on Thursday, as rising tensions on the Korean peninsula continued to support safe-haven demand.

North Korea dismissed on Thursday warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense", and outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.

"(Safe-haven demand) has settled down to a certain extent, but the market

is still expecting more news to come," said Brian Lan, managing director at

gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

"North Korea doesn´t seem like they´re going to back down and the U.S. has also made a very strong stance this time." Geopolitical risk can boost demand for assets seen as safe-havens such as gold.