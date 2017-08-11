Fri August 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

August 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gold higher

Gold higher

Bengaluru

Gold lingered near a two-month high hit earlier on Thursday, as rising tensions on the Korean peninsula continued to support safe-haven demand.

North Korea dismissed on Thursday warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense", and outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.

"(Safe-haven demand) has settled down to a certain extent, but the market
is still expecting more news to come," said Brian Lan, managing director at
gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

"North Korea doesn´t seem like they´re going to back down and the U.S. has also made a very strong stance this time." Geopolitical risk can boost demand for assets seen as safe-havens such as gold.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement