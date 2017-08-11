Hot Now: Yuan strengthens

SHANGHAI: China´s yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the central bank lifted its guidance to the strongest level in 10-1/2 months, while corporate dollar sales also lent support.

Prior to market opening, the People´s Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.6770 per dollar. It was the first setting stronger than the psychologically important 6.7 per dollar level since Sept. 30. Thursday´s official guidance was 305 pips or 0.46 percent firmer than the previous fix at 6.7075 per dollar.

The move in the guidance was the biggest one-day strengthening, in percentage terms, since June 1. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.6600 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6713 at midday, 32 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.09 percent stronger than the midpoint. Traders said corporate dollar sales were quite heavy in morning trade, pushing the spot rate higher, as what had happened in the previous two days. "The market does not have a consensus how far the yuan could go, it depends on whether companies would sell more dollars," said a dealer at a foreign bank in Shanghai.

The yuan has gained nearly 0.9 percent against the greenback so far this week, a rare move for a currency that only trades in a wafer-thin range.