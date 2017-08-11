Fri August 11, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
August 11, 2017

Corn falls

SYDNEY: U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is expected to show lower corn production due to unfavourable weather.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.2 percent to $3.85-1/2 a bushel by 0117 GMT, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.1 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday. The most active wheat futures were down 0.2 percent to $4.58-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the USDA to lower its estimate for U.S. corn production to 166 bushels per acre (bpa), down from 170.7 bpa.

