Rupee flat

The rupee remained steady in a muted trade on Thursday, as traders remained on the sidelines due to the lack of triggers. The rupee ended unchanged against the dollar at 105.39 in the interbank foreign exchange market. Currency dealers said the market was becalmed, as no extraordinary demand for the greenback was witnessed in the market. The market moved in the range of 105.35/45 during the trade.
