Stocks slip on foreign selling amid political uncertainties

Stock fell on Thursday as investors booked profits, taking their cue from previous day selling by foreign managers, while concerns over ongoing political crisis also put pressure on shares, dealers said.

They added that the market opened in green and benchmark Index traded in positive territory until midday followed by stocks plummeting in thin activity as ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif continued his march with thousands joining to express support.

“Local investors took cue from yesterday’s foreign selling of $20 million and pulled the index down … this coupled with global sell-off amid ongoing tensions between the US and North Korea kept investors on edge,” Topline Securities said in a post market note.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares shed 0.79 percent or 364.79 points to close at 45,634.02 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.95 percent or 226.17 points to close at 23,587.99 points. As many as 380 scrips were active of which 81 advanced, 277 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 175.269 million shares as compared with the turnover of 213.723 million shares a day earlier. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said pressure remained in scrips across the board amid concerns over foreign outflows and prevailing political uncertainty.

“Institutional support was witnessed in textile stocks after refund payments to textile sector. However, concerns over pending circular debt in energy sector and uncertain outlook for global crude prices played a catalytic role in bearish close at PSX.”

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities dropped again after seeing volatile trading and dull volumes as domestic politics remained a dampener. “Investors mainly locals traded selectively amid anxiety over political front as former PM Nawaz resumed his defiant march to his home town Lahore.”

Activity in wider market dropped as evident from paltry 175 million shares exchanging hands on KSE All Index, down 20 percent compared with Wednesday. Pak Electron (PAEL), down 3.9 percent, traded lower after the company announced subpar quarterly result while Maple Leaf Cements (MLCF) shed another 3.6 percent on recent concerns of a possible right issue announcement by the company. Kot Addu Power (KAPCO), down 0.2 percent, closed little changed after it announced considering buying strategic stake in Hub Power (HUBC), which closed 1.44 percent down. Companies reflecting highest gains include Murree Brewery up Rs33.71 to close at Rs910.05/share and Wyeth Pakistan up Rs14 to close at Rs2,300/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include HinoPak motor down Rs35 to close at Rs1,315/share and Exide Pakistan down Rs23.99 to end at Rs720/share. Highest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine with a turnover of 10.984 million shares. The scrip shed 15 paisas to close at Rs15.77/share. Aisha Steel Mill was second with a turnover of 9.589 million shares. It shed 60 paisas to close at Rs22.44/share. Bank of Punjab was third with a turnover of 9.504 million shares. It shed 03 paisas to finish at Rs11.15/share. 