Fri August 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

August 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Forex reserves fall to $20bln

Forex reserves fall to $20bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $20 billion during the week ended August 4 as compared to $20.283 billion during the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped $299 million to $14.399 billion on account of external debt servicing and other official payments.  The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks increased to $5.604 billion from $5.584 billion during the preceding week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement