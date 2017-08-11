Forex reserves fall to $20bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $20 billion during the week ended August 4 as compared to $20.283 billion during the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped $299 million to $14.399 billion on account of external debt servicing and other official payments. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks increased to $5.604 billion from $5.584 billion during the preceding week.

