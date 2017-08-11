Pak Elektron profit down 6.23 percent

KARACHI: Pak Elektron Limited (PAEL) has earned a net profit of Rs1.625 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, which is 6.23 percent down than the profit of Rs1.733 billion during the same period of the last year, a bourse filing said on Thursday. The earnings per share (EPS) clocked in at Rs3.24 for the quarter under review as compared to EPS of Rs3.46 last year. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs1.5/share.

“The profitability declined due to higher discounts offered by the company on appliances segment, mainly in refrigerators, which affected margins,” Nabeel Khursheed said in a report issued by Topline Securities.

Sales revenue for the period stood at Rs14.021 billion, up 14 percent as compared to Rs12.26 billion during the corresponding period of the last year. For the half-year ended June 30, 2017, PAEL posted a net profit of Rs2.73 billion, translating into EPS of Rs5.44 as against the profit of Rs2.26 billion and EPS of Rs4.79 during the same period of the last year.

Analysts flag higher-than-expected rupee devaluation, sharp increase in commodity prices and greater competition due to new entrants in the form of higher discounts from competitors as key risks for PAEL.