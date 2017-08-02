Wed August 02, 2017
National

August 2, 2017

‘Use of IT technology has curbed crimes in Punjab’

LAHORE: Effective use of information technology has brought about modernisation in the Punjab Police and this has not only helped curb crimes but also materialised the dream of smart policing.

 Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz expressed these views during a meeting in Central Police Office, Lahore, on Tuesday.The meeting was attended by a delegation of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) headed by PITB Chairman Umar Saif. The IGP directed that a workable mechanism should be devised for monitoring all current projects to provide maximum relief to the citizens. He said that cooperation between Punjab Police and PITB was yielding commendable results and it should continue. Umar Saif said that dual backup system for FIR data would  be in operation soon.

