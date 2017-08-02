‘Shaheen Force to regulate traffic in Lahore’

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad has ordered officers and officials of the City Traffic Police to launch a grand operation against illegal parking in the provincial metropolis for the smooth flow of traffic.Illegal companies and mafia cannot be allowed to occupy roads through encroachment or illegal parking, the CTO said while addressing patrol officers of traffic police at the Alhamra Hall on Tuesday. He also said Shaheen Force would be introduced soon to improve traffic system in the city. He asked wardens to continue the mission of late DIG Ahmad Mobeen.

