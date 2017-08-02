Wed August 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Shaheen Force to regulate traffic in Lahore’

‘Shaheen Force to regulate traffic in Lahore’

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad has ordered officers and officials of the City Traffic Police to launch a grand operation against illegal parking in the provincial metropolis for the smooth flow of traffic.Illegal companies and mafia cannot be allowed to occupy roads through encroachment or illegal parking, the CTO said while addressing patrol officers of traffic police at the Alhamra Hall on Tuesday. He also said Shaheen Force would be introduced soon to improve traffic system in the city. He asked wardens to continue the mission of late DIG Ahmad Mobeen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement