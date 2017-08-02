Tailor ordered to pay compensation to bridegroom

LAHORE: District Consumer Court on Tuesday ordered the owner of a tailor shop to pay Rs50,000 as compensation to a consumer for damaging his wedding dress.

Fateh Ali, a resident of Ichhra, filed a petition before the court that he had placed an order for stitching his wedding dress to Ahmad Tailors located in Ichhra Bazaar. He said the tailor delivered his dress on his wedding day and it transpired that the suit was not fit to his measurements and was also damaged.

He said that due to this act of the tailor he suffered great mental agony. He implored the court to direct the owner of Ahmad Tailors to pay him Rs100,000 as compensation.On Tuesday, the court after hearing the final arguments of both parties directed the Ahmad Tailors to pay Rs50,000 as compensation to the consumer.