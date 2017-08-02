Three murder suspects held

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder case of one of their friends on Tuesday, an official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Umar Hayat said that investigating the murder case of one Muhammad Abbas, the police arrested Hassan Khan on suspicion. During primarily interrogation, the held accused disclosed the names of his accomplices including Muhammad Zubair and Allah Noor, the official added.
Comments