Minor among three killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Three persons including a minor boy were killed in separate incidents in the district on Tuesday, official sources said.

One Yasmeen Bibi reported to the police that she along with her six-year-old son Bilal was on her way to Kheshgi Payan when a speeding vehicle struck the auto-rickshaw on Nowshera-Charsadda Road. As a result, Bilal was killed on the spot while the rickshaw driver sustained injuries. The driver fled the scene.

The body and the injured were taken to a hospital in Nowshera where condition of the injured was stated to be critical. The body, after autopsy, was handed over to the family members for burial.

Meanwhile, one Abdul Aziz, 46, entered a room in the house of his sister in Kheshgi Payan and shot himself dead over unknown reasons. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. Also, one Zahir Hussain got electrocuted when he was working at a field in Pirpiai when he touched an electricity pylon.