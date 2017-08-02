PTI activist slams KP govt

TANK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organiser for Fata Dost Mohammad Mehsud on Tuesday accused his own party led-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of ignoring the southern and northern districts in development projects.

He asked the PTI chief Imran Khan to take note of the excesses being meted out to the people of southern and northern districts.Talking to reporters, Dost Mohammad alleged that development funds were being spent in four districts Peshawar, Nowshera and Upper and Lower Dir districts. He alleged Chief Minister Pervez Khattak didn’t honour his commitments, saying he had pledged to take up the issue of ‘extra judicial’ killing of Mehsud tribesmen in Karachi with the Sindh government but did nothing.

He complained that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has even not paid any visit to Tank.He urged Imran Khan to direct the chief minister to allocate funds for under-construction projects in Tank.

He welcomed the decision of ousting the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and urged for reviewing the alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) as well as the party has ‘double standards.’

He welcomed the decision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of setting up a sub-campus of Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan and hoped it would boost education activities in the area.He urged the federal and provincial governments to establish a woman university and a medical college in Tank to improve female education there.