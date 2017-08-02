PTI activists say politician twisting facts to please Sharifs

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists staged a demonstration against noted politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi in front of the press club here on Tuesday. A large number of PTI activists led by MNA Malik Amir Dogar and Rao Asif chanted slogans against Hashmi. They were also carrying placards and banners. They said that Hashmi was telling a lie and twisting the facts to please the Sharifs. They rejected Javed Hashmi’s statement, terming it absurd and untenable. They said that Hashmi’s diatribe against PTI senior leaders like Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari and Arif Alvi was based on lies. They said that Javed Hashmi reeled off a new tale with every new dawn in search of a political support.

They said that politics and political career of Hashmi had ended and his unfaltering rants every now and then were actually a struggle to find a political backing and support. Criticising Hashmi, they said that he toiled hard to paint the same fallacious old story repeatedly.

They said: “Every single word that Hashmi uttered is out rightly rejected by the nation and he is again trumpeting same old stories based on false accusations.” Speaking on the occasion, MNA Malik Amir Dogar said that Javed Hashmi was insane for which he was issuing fake statements. He said that Hashmi had no political future. He alleged that Makhdoom Javed Hashmi had remained involved in selling PTI tickets to the contenders in the past and defamed the party.