Landslide kills three in Kalaya

KALAYA: Three members of a family were killed in a landslide in central parts of the Orakzai Agency, official sources said on Tuesday.It was learnt that Delawar Khan, his son Abid Khan and his cousin Naheed Khan were digging a cliff to collect earth in Zawan village in Mushti area.They said that the cliff suddenly collapsed, trapping all of them under the debris.Political Tehsildar Khaista Khan confirmed the incident, saying the three men died on the spot. He said that locals retrieved the bodies under the debris.

Advertisement