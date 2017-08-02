Combating AIDS

A new report by the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS provides a comprehensive analysis of how targets aimed at speeding up the effort to halt AIDS by 2020 are proceeding. According to the report, in the Asia Pacific region India, China and Pakistan are among the 10 countries which account for more than 95 percent of all new HIV infections. The Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are amongst the others. The report is encouraging in that it suggests that the annual number of new HIV infections in Asia and Pacific has declined by 30 percent between 2010 and 2015. It also notes that 90 percent of those living with HIV are aware of their status and in India 83 percent of people are accessing treatment. The situation is possibly a little more troubling in Pakistan. While the Punjab AIDS Control Programme has said it plans to launch a new awareness campaign against the disease, the country has nearly 100,000 people living with HIV/AIDS. However from amongst these only 15,370 are registered. This indicates many are not receiving treatment and are not counted in official figures as strategies are devised to halt the problem. The HIV virus can be suppressed for prolonged periods of time with modern medication. But the lack of awareness that the condition is a treatable one and the stigma that still surrounds it means that may not be receiving any help. It is also possible that there are other cases that go unreported.

HIV/AIDS exists among specific pockets of the population. These include sex workers, transgender persons, injectable drug users and others exposed to the means that transmit the virus. A survey of truck drivers carried out three years ago indicated many were unaware of the risks. Surveys in Sindh carried out in 2015 showed HIV infection continued to rise among those using syringes to administer drugs. Clearly the National AIDS Control Programme needs to take more measures to make people aware that with medication the condition can be controlled. Means of protection also need to be made better known. The arrival of AIDS with migrant workers who travel back to the country from overseas has been well documented in the country and this too is a specific group which needs to be targeted in any publicity drive. We hope the Punjab Awareness Campaign efforts and similar efforts in other provinces will begin as quickly as possible so that the spread of the virus can be slowed down and people offered means to keep themselves safe.