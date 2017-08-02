Making history?

The three-time elected prime minister of Pakistan, after having been disqualified for the third time, has joined the un-fateful company of all those prime ministers of the Islamic Republic who could not complete their term, except Z A Bhutto who had to be judicially murdered to be denied the opportunity of yet another sure term in office.

How will history judge former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his disqualification without due process by an inquisitional bench – by virtue of directly controlling the investigation and, subsequently, also making the trial by an accountability court subject to its scrutiny?

Indeed, the Supreme Court judgment in the Panama case has made ‘history’ by dismissing a prime minister on a charge that was not the case in point (the Panama leaks), but on unearned income from a work-permit (Iqama) that was not declared in his nomination papers (sic!). History is not made by jumping the gun on due process and denying the fundamental rights of an accused. History is made by not literally following the dirty work of a military usurper who was legitimised under the coercion of ‘necessity’. History is also not made by blatantly whipping an elected leader with authoritarian instruments introduced by a dictator.

We have seen the judiciary strike down constitutional amendments passed by parliament, but we are yet to see such a brave judicial act against any military dictator. The Supreme Court bench could have shown judicious propriety – as shown by it by sending multiple references against the prime minister to a trial court – by referring the “failure to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets” in his nomination papers to the same accountability court. But history can’t be made by measures of the sort the three judges had rightly cautioned against in their majority judgment. You don’t make history by ignoring – rather violating – your own findings under Article 184(3) read with other legal provisions.

The third disqualification of Nawaz Sharif does earn him the hat-trick but not any distinction in any significant historical sense. Being a protégé of Gen Ziaul Haq, he did not earn any good points by displacing his own party president and scuttling the democratic advance of Benazir Bhutto. However, he did earn a bronze prize by defying the dictates of an autocratic president by stirring the stale waters of a pliant Muslim League and turning it into a popular party of conservative forces.

Yet not out of the shadows of the establishment, he again became a tool in the hands of the establishment in ousting the second Benazir government. However, he did make history, but only partially, by asserting civilian authority against successive Bonapartist generals while trying to set an independent course of peace in the neighbourhood that was then subverted by General Pervez Musharraf. Consequently, Nawaz Sharif had to suffer for long years, both in prison and in exile.

Undoubtedly, what was historic was the bipartisan Charter of Democracy (CoD) that the leaders of the PPP and the PML-N signed in exile, and which was supposed to wrest control of the destiny of the nation from the garrison. That was followed by a compromise between Ms Bhutto and Gen Musharraf that was to open the window for the restoration of democracy. The breach of the very NRO that was instrumental in a change of guards at the GHQ, however, paved the way for the democratic transition that Ms Bhutto earned with supreme sacrifice. This democratic transition, though, remained at the mercy of indirect military hegemony. Thanks to the then president Zardari’s sagacity, the powers of a towering presidency were transferred to the prime minister and parliament’s role in the democratic transition was somehow restored.

Yet the conflict between the ‘deep state’ and the legitimate civilian authority continued; and the Supreme Court under a most interventionist CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry offered a helping hand to the former in order to get an upper hand over the civilian executive. Memogate and the cases against Zardari showed collaboration between the then military command and the apex court to squeeze the democratic space. Unfortunately, Nawaz Sharif rendered a helping hand to CJ Chaudhry and Kayani-Pasha military supremacists in their efforts to undermine the Zardari-Gilani regime. Emerging as the strongest political leader after the martyrdom of BB, Nawaz Sharif was set to assert his authority after winning the 2013 elections.

Sensing the assertive premiership of Nawaz Sharif, the military leadership – still under the influence of its former chief – humiliated the new government by frustrating the legal course taken to try Gen Musharraf under Article 6 for treason. A ‘creeping coup’ managed a safe exit for its former chief, besides putting the third Sharif government in political jeopardy. On the false pretext of election rigging, a dharna by Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri was stage-managed by some Bonapartist sections of the army to not only delegitimise the elected government but also undermine its writ. It was due to the spirit of the CoD that the PPP along with all other parties stood united with the PML-N from the platform of parliament and frustrated the street-putsch. Unfortunately, backtracking by Prime Minister Sharif on the fight against terrorism managed to give Gen Raheel Sharif a rather prominent public presence.

The conflict between Gen Raheel and the Sharif government over the divergence between an aggressive regional security policy and rational diplomacy to get out of international isolation revealed itself in the controversy over Dawn’s spoiling story that resulted in the sacking of prime minister’s two close aides. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif revived his efforts to normalise Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours. But those efforts were subverted – creating suspicions between the civil and military leadership. After the exit of Gen Raheel, it was General Bajwa who tried his best to restore normalcy to the civil-military equation. But the institutional overlapping persisted to the disadvantage of the elected government. Before the prime minister could move on to mend fences with hostile neighbours, he was struck and paralysed by the Panama Leaks that once again allowed an ambitious Imran Khan to re-launch his tirade against the prime minister on the debilitating charges of corruption.

The prime minister would have made history had he been successful in assuming control of security and foreign policies. An opportunity had emerged after parliament had managed to defeat the dharna-coup. But the government took parliament for granted and sacrificed parliamentary unity for expeditious politics. Instead of covering its flanks and taking legislative initiatives to strengthen the supremacy of parliament, it preferred personalised rule over democratic and consensual governance.

Now the blow to the democratic dispensation following the Supreme Court judgment has been so severe that Pakistan was left with no federal government whatsoever for a few days. The judgment has set the dangerous precedence that any prime minister can be sent home without a credible process of justice. Thanks to the removal of the infamous Article 58-2(b), the assemblies have survived. Before this parliament completes its tenure, it must set the republic on a strong democratic footing by making the people of this country the real sovereigns while ensuring state institutions are within their own realms.

The constitution will have to be restored to its original shape to make parliament truly sovereign, including restoration of the original Articles 62 and 63. It must take exhaustive electoral and governance reforms. While creating a comprehensive, even-handed, and autonomous system of accountability of all, parliament must strengthen the autonomy of all regulatory authorities, investigation, prosecution and law-enforcing agencies. All the institutions of the state must be responsible to parliament, including the armed forces and the intelligence agencies.

While the prime minister will have to be granted immunity, he should be subjected to thorough checks and balances. Measures must be taken to ensure democratic continuity at all costs. If this happens, this parliament can still make the kind of history that successive prime ministers could not.

The writer is a senior journalist.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ImtiazAlamSAFMA