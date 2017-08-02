The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its recent report has highlighted that Pakistan’s economic future is haunted by threats posed by climate change. The organisation has noted that the country can only store about 11.3 percent of the freshwater that passes through its rivers every year. This brings Pakistan to the verge of being a water-stressed country in the region.

Climate change is one of the main reasons for the changing weather patterns, including heatwaves and unpredictable rainfall, which put crop at risk. The impact of the rising temperatures will include the melting of glaciers. This will increase the level of water in the rivers, leading to increased risk of heavy flooding. Climate change will also affect food production in the region.

Khan Faraz (Peshawar)