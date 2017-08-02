The country is currently witnessing the monsoon season that has resulted in frequent rain. It has been observed that because of standing water most of the roads have been damaged and deteriorated. In order to tackle the issue, the authorities must ensure that the water is drained. It must also be ensured that drains on both sides of roads are unclogged so that water can easily flow without any hindrance. While repairing the damaged roads, the authorities must maintain specified elevations so that the likelihood of the accumulation of water on roads can be minimised.

In countries like the UK and the US, rain water is immediately drained as these countries have installed proper drain outlets at specific distances. In Pakistan, drains are mostly clogged, disturbing the smooth flow of water. There is a dire need to pay attention to this issue.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)