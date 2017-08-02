The news regarding the inauguration of the New Islamabad Airport has been in circulation for quite some time now. It is being said that the airport will be inaugurated on August 14, 2017.

It is hoped that the new airport, once inaugurated, will be complete in all respects. No work should be kept pending beyond August 14. The inauguration of a portion of the Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway took place in February. So many months have been passed, but the work on the other portion couldn’t be finished. It is hoped that the new airport will not have the same fate.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)