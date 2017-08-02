Accusations sans proof

I would like to suggest another reason for disqualifying people from high office. Hurling unsubstantiated accusations at people should be the reason for disqualification. If someone accuses the other, he must have some sufficient and appropriate evidence that can be legally accepted and warrant a genuine trial under the law.

For quite some time now, many people are pointing fingers at other people for no reason. Is hurling unsubstantiated accusations at people really acceptable behaviour now?

Sher Ali Khan (Mardan)