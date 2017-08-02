Revenge rape

Last month, a panchayat in the southern district of Punjab ordered the rape of a teenage girl after her brother was found guilty of committing the rape crime. This displays the dismal picture of the country’s state of affairs. It seems that the country is still in the Stone Ages where women are being used as a tool for the settlement of disputes among tribes. It is unfortunate that the case of Mukhtar Mai could not teach the country how to fight these orthodox customs that destroy the lives of innocent people, especially women.

In our country, most of the people don’t know how to file a case in a court. The need of the hour is to make the country’s justice system simple and accessible. Although it is commendable that the highest court of Pakistan has taken the notice of the issue, justice will be served when people responsible for such heinous judgments are brought to book. In addition, a lot of work is needed to be done to empower women living in impoverished areas. These women are being suppressed under the patriarchal system. Although Pakistan is a part of multiple organisations that are working to protect the human rights, oppression and suppression of women in the country couldn’t be eradicated. Women empowerment in Pakistan can only be achieved by putting an end to these outdated customs and practices.

Ayesha Erum (Faisalabad)