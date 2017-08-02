Family affair

I am all for Shahbaz Sharif being selected by the PML-N to become the next prime minister in place of his brother Nawaz Sharif. His record and his achievements as the chief minister of Punjab speak volume. All other provinces would be lucky to have a CM like him. What I am against is his son becoming the chief minister of Punjab. Also, the other hot topic of discussion among various circles is that if the PML-N wins the next election, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is likely to become PM. This is against the principles and essence of democracy. Pakistan is supposed to be a democracy and certainly not a monarchy.

There should be a law that limits the number of family members that can hold office at any given time. In addition the children of political leaders should be made to serve at least as an MPA or MNA before being considered to become prime minister. We have the example of Benazir Bhutto Zardari who became PM without holding any elected office. Let’s hope that this is not repeated with Maryam Nawaz Sharif or Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos (Islamabad)