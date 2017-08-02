Hearts sack Cathro on eve of season

LONDON: Ian Cathro has been sacked as head coach of Hearts just four days before the start of the Scottish Premiership season, the Edinburgh club announced on Tuesday.

Cathro, 31, has paid the price for Hearts’ elimination in the opening group phase of the Scottish League Cup, which was staged last month.A former assistant coach at Valencia and Newcastle United, Cathro was appointed last December and led Hearts to a disappointing fifth-place finish last season.

“Craig Levein, Hearts’ director of football, has confirmed that head coach Ian Cathro will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on their website.“The board wishes it to be known that this was a very difficult decision, reluctantly made, as every member of the board recognises that Ian is an extremely talented young coach with a very bright future ahead of him.”Hearts open the Premiership season at defending champions Celtic on Saturday.