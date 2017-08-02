Thiem says catching Big Four still ‘long ways’ off

WASHINGTON: Dominic Thiem, the highest-ranked men’s tennis player without a Grand Slam title, begins his push to the US Open this week knowing the gap to the game’s big four remains large.

The 23-year-old Austrian, ranked a career-high seventh, and 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev, who reached a career-best eighth on Monday, are the top-ranked men’s players at the ATP and WTA Citi Open.

“We still have to win a lot of matches to deserve to be called the next big things in tennis,” Thiem said Monday. “It’s nice to hear that but I think it’s still a pretty long ways for both of us.”

World number one Andy Murray, second-ranked Rafael Nadal, number three Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who will miss the rest of the year with an elbow injury, remain the gold standard in their 30s that Thiem and his fellow 20-somethings are chasing in the rankings and for Grand Slam crowns.

“They are really special. It’s very unusual you have four players like this in one generation,” Thiem said.“I think it’s getting a little better for the other players.”“They are starting to take a few tournaments. In the Grand Slams you would have to beat two or three (of them) in a run. That’s why other players haven’t won the big titles.”