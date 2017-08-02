Goalless Carlton Cole set for axe in Indonesia

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole is to be sacked by Indonesia’s Persib after failing to find the net since his arrival in March, the team’s manager said Tuesday.

Cole has played “very badly” and will be replaced for the second stage of the season, which starts on Saturday, Persib manager Umuh Muchtar told AFP.“It’s the management’s decision to dismiss him, we will have a new player in the second round of the season,” Muchtar said.

“He plays very badly compared to the other (foreign players) who have joined Persib. He had the worst performance,” Muchtar added.Cole joined Persib two weeks after his former Chelsea team-mate Michael Essien in what was a buying spree for the Bandung-based club.

Cole signed a one-year contract for an undisclosed sum with Persib, owned by Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir — who is also president of Italian giants Inter Milan.

Eighteen teams play in the new Liga 1, which was formed after a row between Indonesia’s sports ministry and football association prompted the country’s suspension by FIFA, and left it without a soccer competition for two years.