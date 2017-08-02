Sharapova battles into second round at Stanford

LOS ANGELES, California: Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova made a battling return to US hardcourts on Monday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 victory over American Jennifer Brady in Stanford, California.

“I feel like I just want to hug everyone and say thank you,” Sharapova told fans in a post-match interview. “It’s my first match in the States in a really long time, and it’s the closest thing to home for me.”

The former world number one from Russia hadn’t played in the US since March of 2015, before serving a 15-month doping suspension for the use of meldonium.She returned to competition in April, but her comeback has been disrupted by a hip injury that forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon qualifying.

Sharapova got off to a brisk start. Although she needed to save three break points in the sixth game to take a 5-1 lead in the opening set, she broke in the next game to seize the set before Brady won the second.

“I had a bit of a letdown but that’s the way it is,” Sharapova said. “You finish a set and think you’ve got it, but she came out firing, capable of hitting winners and big serves.”Early in the third Sharapova fought off two break points to consolidate her lead, and wrapped up the match after two hours and two minutes.

Sharapova, who has also accepted a wildcard into the WTA tournament in Cincinnati — another key warmup for the US Open — booked a second-round meeting with seventh-seeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena.