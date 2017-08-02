Navy win youth, junior shooting championship

KARACHI: Navy won the sixth national youth, junior shooting championship which concluded the other day at PN Karsaz Shooting Range here.

Navy won five gold, four silver and five bronze medals. Army stood second with three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.The teams of Sindh, Federal Rifle Association, Pakistan Air Force, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Higher Education Commission could not win any medal.

Navy has won this championship for the sixth time in a row. Last year, Navy won 13 gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals. Army stood second with 15 medals (two gold, seven silver, and six bronze).

This championship was held simultaneously at PN Karsaz Range, Karachi, and Army shooting range, Jhelum. The Annual General Meeting of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) approved the suggestion of holding this championship simultaneously in the North and South regions of the country.

“Our primary focus is on youth, so through this championship we are achieving two tasks,” said NRAP’s executive vice president Razi Ahmed Khan while talking to ‘The News’ in June.

“Our first task is that those athletes who perform well or achieve cut-off points be sent to Japan in September. They will be sent to Japan to win quota places for Youth Olympics 2018,” said Razi. He added that the top performers of this championship would get opportunity to play world cups.